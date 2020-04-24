 

Goverment must trust the people - Zille on Covid-19 response

2020-04-24 18:17

Jan Gerber

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille. (Jan Gerber, News24)

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille. (Jan Gerber, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The government must trust people, DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille said in response to the state's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She was speaking, along with DA interim leader John Steenhuisen, on the party's twice-weekly broadcast called Coronacast, streamed on its Facebook page.

Zille, the former mayor of Cape Town and premier of the Western Cape, said the two major disasters she faced during her terms of office were the drought in the Western and Knysna fires.

She added it was of paramount importance that a leader knew who to trust in a disaster, and trust was built during good times.

Zille said on a national level South Africa was lucky to have infectious disease specialist Professor Salim Abdool Karim who chairs the government's advisory committee on Covid-19.

Guts to see it through

"The Western Cape has a disaster team wat skrik vir niks [that is afraid of nothing]. When you start your plan, you have to have the guts to see it through."

Both Zille and Steenhuisen agreed President Cyril Ramaphosa was correct in declaring a hard lockdown. They also supported the phased measures Ramaphosa announced, and took pride that it resembled their policy proposal of a smart lockdown.

READ | Slim: The life, times and education of Salim Abdool Karim

Zille said the DA needed a policy response when the lockdown was announced and it immediately repurposed its policy unit "under the capable leadership of Gwen Ngwenya", which was busy drafting policy positions for the party's policy conference later this year.

Instead, it focused on a Covid-19 policy, which led to the smart lockdown policy which Steenhuisen announced before anyone else was talking about it, she added.

Zille said she was delighted Ramaphosa had taken some of their ideas on and she hoped it was a precursor to bipartisanship.

Steenhuisen said enjoyed the interaction with Ramaphosa and praised him for creating the platform.

"I'm very proud of the DA's contribution," he added.

Importance of data

Zille said if there was one thing she learnt in government, it was the importance of data, adding people must be able to come to you with bad news.

She added she would like to see a rational lockdown and the country needed to get back to economic activity soon.

"The government must trust people," Zille said, adding most people have shown they could be trusted.

"The government must treat us as adults," Steenhuisen agreed. 

Zille said the number of infections in the Western Cape had jumped dramatically because of the amount of testing done in the province.

"One thing the Western Cape got right is testing," she added. 

Read more on:    da  |  helen zille  |  cyril ramphosa  |  cape town  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ramaphosa vows Covid-19 budget won't fall prey to looting

2020-04-24 17:18

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Ramaphosa visits Covid-19 quarantine facility in Joburg
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Khayelitsha 15:10 PM
Road name: Spine Road Westbound

Westbound
Philippi 14:39 PM
Road name: New Eisleben Road

More traffic reports
Two Daily Lotto players win jackpot 2020-04-23 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 