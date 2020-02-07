 

Governance in embattled Tshwane raises ire of marching Samwu members

2020-02-07 21:47
(Cornel Van Heerden, Gallo Images, Beeld, file)

(Cornel Van Heerden, Gallo Images, Beeld, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Hundreds of workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) marched to Tshwane House in Pretoria on Friday to voice their unhappiness about the governance of the municipality.

According to IOL, Samwu members voiced their concerns over several issues plaguing Tshwane, including the current state of council meetings.

The first two meetings of 2020 both ended in a collapsed council as a result, while the agendas were not attended to.

The union also reportedly raised the issue of a Tshwane Metro Police Department officer who was unable to go for shooting practice because the City had allegedly not bought bullets.

On issues of electricity, Samwu regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane told IOL two municipal power stations were in distress due to a lack of maintenance.

In July last year, Samwu workers in Tshwane embarked on a strike, bringing the CBD to a standstill as they demanded an 18% salary increase.

News24 previously reported entrances leading into the city were blocked by parked buses as well as electricity and waste trucks, with garbage being scattered on the roads.

  - Compiled by Alex Mitchley
Read more on:    samwu  |  pretoria  |  protests
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SA planning to raise tariffs on poultry imports from US, Brazil

2020-02-07 21:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | SAA remains in spotlight at Zondo commission
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Green Point 21:42 PM
Road name: Helen Suzman Boulevard Both Ways

Both Ways
Green Point 21:42 PM
Road name: TENNIS EXHIBITION

More traffic reports
Five Daily Lotto players bag almost R90 000 2020-02-07 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 