Governance in embattled Tshwane raises ire of marching Samwu members

Hundreds of workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) marched to Tshwane House in Pretoria on Friday to voice their unhappiness about the governance of the municipality.

According to IOL, Samwu members voiced their concerns over several issues plaguing Tshwane, including the current state of council meetings.

The first two meetings of 2020 both ended in a collapsed council as a result, while the agendas were not attended to.

The union also reportedly raised the issue of a Tshwane Metro Police Department officer who was unable to go for shooting practice because the City had allegedly not bought bullets.



On issues of electricity, Samwu regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane told IOL two municipal power stations were in distress due to a lack of maintenance.

In July last year, Samwu workers in Tshwane embarked on a strike, bringing the CBD to a standstill as they demanded an 18% salary increase.

News24 previously reported entrances leading into the city were blocked by parked buses as well as electricity and waste trucks, with garbage being scattered on the roads.