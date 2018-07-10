Government ready for the 100 Men March

The 100 Men March that is expected to make its way through Pretoria on Tuesday morning aims to highlight the impact of violence against women and children and call for an end of the violence.

Acting director general of the Government Communication and Information System Phumla Williams said "men of action" from all over the nation were gearing up to be part of the march.

She said supporters of the march include, among others, judges and lawyers, clergy from all faith movements, police cadets, nurses and other civil servants, members of the National Taxi Alliance and bikers.

"The 100 Men March seeks to highlight the negative impact of violence against women and children on South African society," she said.

"We encourage South Africans to join this movement for positive change, by standing together we can work toward a safer environment for women and children."

Following in the footsteps of Mandela and Sisulu

Williams said the march was expected to start at 10:00 in Church Square and end around 13:00 at the Southern Lawns of the Union Buildings.

"Marshals in clearly marked regalia will assist in ensuring the smooth movement of participants through the city. Metro police from the City of Tshwane will close certain roads at certain times to ensure that the marchers move speedily through the city," she said.

Writing in this past Sunday's edition of City Press, Williams said the goal of the march was to urgently put an end to violence against women and children and "follow in the footsteps of both former president Nelson Mandela and struggle activist Mama Albertina Sisulu".

"These two leaders fought for the democracy we enjoy today, but sadly women and children are still subjected to violence and abuse," Williams wrote.

"That one in three women in the poorest households experience physical violence is an indictment on us as a nation. For 50 000 women to have reported sexual offences in 2016/17 is just the tip of the iceberg because most did not live to tell the story," she wrote.



