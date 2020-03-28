 

Govt assures grants will be paid on time depite lockdown

2020-03-28 21:59

Lizeka Tandwa

In just two days, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu may face her biggest challenge yet since the novel coronavirus started spreading in the country. 

Zulu's department will have to deal with the distribution of grants to more than 10 million beneficiaries in the middle of a national lockdown, aimed at curbing the spread of the virus,

Earlier, she announced that pensioners and the disabled would be paid earlier, on 30 and 31 March. Other beneficiaries can collect their grants on 1 April.

On the first day of the lockdown, law enforcement officers had their hands full when many South Africans ignored the call to stay at home, unless they needed to go out for essential purposes. And the distribution of grants is likely add to their woes.


Calling for calm, at a media briefing on Saturday, Zulu said her department was working around the clock to allay concerns and anxiety over grant payments. 

Many South Africans depend on the grant money to feed their families. 

She said the social development department had activated fleets across the country to ensure pensioners and disabled people get to their respective pay points. 

A list of SA Social Security Agency regional managers will also be published, along with their contact details, in case there are challenges, she told the media. 

An additional 1 809 social workers will be recruited for psycho-social support for those affected by the virus. 

Several media reports have indicated that the government experienced challenges responding to the many homeless people who need shelter during the lockdown. 

Zulu said pressure would be applied on provinces because there are many shelters that might exceed the number of people they are able to take in.

She added that most NGO's have stepped in to help.

