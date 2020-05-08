 

Govt official unmasks why ministers don't cover up during Covid-19 briefings

2020-05-08 17:30

Azarrah Karrim

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande. (GCIS)

While South Africans have been urged to wear a mask in public under Level 4 lockdown regulations, ministers and government officials have caused a stir for seemingly failing to do the same. But there is reason for this.

During a government briefing on Friday, media liaison official for the Department of Public Service and Administration, Vukani Mbhele, explained why officials did not wear their masks while addressing the nation.

He did so after concerns were raised on social media during the briefing.

"I'm getting some messages on social networks, some people are concerned that we are not wearing our masks. So I think we need to clarify that one," Mbhele said.

READ | Can you be arrested for not wearing a face mask? The dangers of vague regulations

He explained that the reasons were twofold.

"There are people who are doing sign language interpretation, they also need to read our lips so that the message we are communicating is loud and clear to the public," Mbhele said.

Mbhele added broadcast media also asked officials to lower their masks so that picture quality was not compromised.

But precautions were being taken, he added.

"There are people who ensure that after each and every speaker, they sanitise the environment that we are using.

"We are not trying to undermine government's message. We are committed to the fight against the scourge," Mbhele said.

