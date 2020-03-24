 

Govt to answer questions on what can and can't be done during lockdown

2020-03-24 21:01

Alex Mitchley

Following the announcement of the 21-day lockdown, South Africans have asked a variety of questions that relate to their freedom of movement.

These questions are expected to be answered by the Security Cluster on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country would go under lockdown from midnight on Thursday as the fight to curb the spread of the coronavirus intensifies.

The lockdown essentially means that people not providing essential services are expected to stay at home for the next 21 days, limiting their movement as much as possible.

There are burning questions surrounding the limitation of movement, such as:

·         Are you able to walk to the shops?

·         Are you able to go jogging or cycling?

·         Will you be able to visit friends or family?

·         In families where parents are divorced, will you be able to fetch your children?

·         Will you be able to visit parents or loved ones in old age homes or hospitals?

·         Will fast food restaurants be open?

·         How will people be able to shop?

·         Will people be allowed to walk their pets?

·         Will movement be limited in complexes?

Read more on:    coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Coronavirus: SA Muslim body donates R1m to assist govt's Solidarity Fund

2020-03-24 20:38

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Cape Town eateries struggling amid coronavirus restrictions
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:53 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 06:38 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Three Daily Lotto players win almost R120k jackpot 32 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 