Govt to answer questions on what can and can't be done during lockdown

Following the announcement of the 21-day lockdown, South Africans have asked a variety of questions that relate to their freedom of movement.

These questions are expected to be answered by the Security Cluster on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country would go under lockdown from midnight on Thursday as the fight to curb the spread of the coronavirus intensifies.

The lockdown essentially means that people not providing essential services are expected to stay at home for the next 21 days, limiting their movement as much as possible.

There are burning questions surrounding the limitation of movement, such as:

· Are you able to walk to the shops?

· Are you able to go jogging or cycling?

· Will you be able to visit friends or family?

· In families where parents are divorced, will you be able to fetch your children?

· Will you be able to visit parents or loved ones in old age homes or hospitals?

· Will fast food restaurants be open?

· How will people be able to shop?

· Will people be allowed to walk their pets?

· Will movement be limited in complexes?