Govt to provide update on details of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela memorial service and funeral

The ANC has launched a ten-day programme to honour Madikizela-Mandela. WATCH

Government is on Monday expected to update its website with all scheduled memorial events taking place countrywide, leading up to the funeral of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the weekend.

The inter-ministerial committee (IMC) on state funerals led by the Minister in the Presidency, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma met last Friday in preparation of the events, said spokesperson Phumla Williams.

Williams said a media briefing will be held on Tuesday to brief the nation on the logistical details of the memorial service.

The venue and time are still yet to be announced.

The official memorial service will be held at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday, April 11.

The funeral service will also be held at the same venue on April 14. Madikizela-Mandela will be buried at Fourways Memorial Park Cemetery.

Those who wish to send messages of condolences to the family were asked to do so on the following points:

- International Ports of Entry (airports)

- Department of International Relations and Cooperation Head Office at the OR Tambo Building in Pretoria

- Parliament

- Tuynhuys

- The Union Buildings

- Department of Arts and Culture

- Department of Communication (GCIS head office)

- All Provincial Legislatures

- All Premiers' Offices

- Masilonyana Local Municipality offices, Brandfort

- Mbizana Local Municipality

- KSD Local Municipality, Mthatha