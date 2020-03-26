 

Govt vows school nutrition programme will carry on during national lockdown

2020-03-26 18:16

Sesona Ngqakamba

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

As South Africa prepares to go on a 21-day national lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, the basic education department has vowed to work towards ensuring pupils continue benefiting from the school nutrition programme while at home.

This was announced by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Thursday, who outlined the department's plans to support pupils during the lockdown.

Motshekga said the department's council of education ministers met on Thursday morning to consider and evaluate plans they have been working on since schools were closed after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a national state of disaster in terms of the National Disaster Management Act.  

The discussion included the provisions of a school nutrition programme during the lockdown. 

Nutrition

She added the issue of nutrition was, however, a complex one because pupils were not at school, saying the department would therefore be working with the social development department to ensure underprivileged families would be provided with nutrition support.  

"The thinking is that one member of the family will be allowed to a collect one food parcel once a week during the three weeks for the use of the entire family."

Motshekga said this would ensure social distancing.

READ: The rules you need to know ahead of nationwide lockdown

She added several food companies - such as Tiger Brands, Nestle, Pioneer, Old Mutual, First Rand and Add Hope Foundation - have expressed their willingness to support the initiative.

The department said it had been working since schools closed to ensure that pupils were being educated about the virus while they are at home.

Motshekga said after the announcement of the lockdown by Ramaphosa, the council of ministers had agreed to focus on catch-up programmes as part of the department's efforts to promote learning and teaching at home.

This was also part of preparations for when schools reopened at a date that was yet to be announced, she added. 


Read more on:    angie mo­tshekga  |  education  |  coronavirus  |  health
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UPDATE: City of Cape Town has the most Covid-19 cases in the Western Cape

37 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Security cluster to provide more clarity on lockdown measures
Traffic Alerts
Double payday for 2 Daily Lotto players 2020-03-25 21:49 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 