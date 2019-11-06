 

Govt welcomes life sentences for Durban dad Sibusiso Mpungose who killed his 4 kids

2019-11-06 22:17
Sibusiso Mpungose during a previous court appearance. (Screenshot, News24 video)

The government welcomed the four life sentences imposed on the 44-year-old Durban father who killed his four children.

On Wednesday, the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg handed Sibusiso Mpungose four life terms for killing his children, News24's sister publication, The Witness reported.

This after he pleaded guilty to hanging Kuhlekonke, 4, Khwezi, 6, Siphesihle, 10, and stepdaughter Ayakha Jiyane, 17.

Government spokesperson Phumla Williams said Mpungose's sentence should serve as a warning that crime against children and women would not be tolerated.

"The government will continue to strengthen its instruments that seek to ensure the safety of its citizens, especially the vulnerable. Access to justice for victims of gender-based violence is one of the priorities of the government.

"South Africans are encouraged to be responsible and speak out if they suspect a child is being abused. All members of the public must do more to protect children as they are the future of South Africa," Williams added.

Mpungose said in his plea he had killed his children on September 3 in Wyebank, Pinetown, because he believed his wife was having an affair.

He is set to return to court later this month to face a charge of rape.

 - Compiled by Sesona Ngqakamba

Read more on:    durban  |  courts  |  crime
