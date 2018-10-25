 

Govt welcomes Springs bishop's life sentence for rape of a minor

2018-10-25 18:15

Sarah Evans

Magistrate's Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Magistrate's Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Government has welcomed the life imprisonment sentence handed down on Wednesday to a bishop found guilty of raping a minor. Bishop Jabu Ndaba of the Trinity Apostolic Church was sentenced by the Springs Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

According to TimesLive, Ndaba was found guilty in July of raping a 15-year-old girl, also a member of the church, on several occasions between 2015 and November 2016. The African Reporter reported that the 52-year-old was also sentenced to 10 years for a second count of rape of the same victim.

Ndaba reportedly lured the victim and another girl to his home on several occasions and raped her, telling her that he had divine powers that could destroy her if she refused him. He will reportedly return to court in December to face two more counts of rape.

On Thursday, in a statement, Government Communication and Information System acting director general Phumla Williams said government hoped the sentence would send a message to society that women and children abusers will not be tolerated.

"Government will not tolerate rape and all forms of abuse against women and children. It becomes even more appalling when these crimes are committed by religious leaders who claim to be servants of God. This is a precedent-setting case which indicates that perpetrators, irrespective of their position in society, will face the full might of the law," Williams said.

"We must all spare a thought for this young child who has been violated in such a cruel and inhumane way by a person who was probably trusted and looked up to by his church members and the community."

She said those who harm women and children, "even if they are found in our churches", should be held accountable by the criminal justice system.

"Government remains committed to support victims of gender-based violence and will not hesitate to support society in calling for harsh sentences for the perpetrators of these crimes.  

"We continue to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards child abuse and we call on communities to partner with government to address this challenge," she said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Camps Bay killer Novella applies for leave to appeal

2018-10-25 18:14

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Duduzane Zuma due back in court for culpable homicide case
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday 24 October 2018-10-24 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 