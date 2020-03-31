Govt working hard to bring home almost 1 500 stranded South Africans - Pandor

About 1 471 South African citizens stranded abroad have appealed to the government to return home amid the global outbreak of Covid-19, government revealed in a briefing on Tuesday.

"We empathise with their plight and are doing whatever is within our means to assist them to be safe, as comfortable as possible, and to travel back to South Africa," Minister of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) Naledi Pandor.

The minister further revealed that, of the total stranded citizens, 723 are students, 204 are workers, 224 are tourists and 320 have not disclosed.

"I cannot say that these numbers are 100 percent accurate as it is based on people who have approached us for assistance through our missions and consular services. There may be more people in need of assistance that we do not know about yet," she added.

News24 earlier reported that a group of South Africans had been left stranded in Morocco. They had been pleading with government since March 15 to bring them back home after Morocco shut down its airports.

"Our missions, where possible, will continue to render consular services, including negotiating with the governments where there are lockdowns, in order to facilitate the movement of stranded South Africans," Pandor said.

In addition, News24 also reported that a dad stuck in Cameroon was pleading with government to bring him back home to his son, who is battling cancer.

Reginald Faulmann (62) told News24 on Tuesday that, following the minister’s announcement, he was in possession of a fully paid return ticket and the embassy had been in contact with him. It was "awaiting instruction from the headquarters in Pretoria".

The Dirco minister also said priority would be given to those who were stranded at airports, running out of accommodation, and the elderly and the sick.

However, due to difficulties associated with travel restrictions, the government was appealing to those who could afford to return to do so at their own cost.

"Some South Africans have explored options such as arranging private charter flights to SA. In such cases, we have requested our missions to assist with obtaining flight clearances in the host countries and to get permission to depart on such a chartered flight," Pandor explained.

For those who cannot depart, the department will liaise with families and friends in SA to contribute to the payment for accommodation.

"Our missions and head office will continue to be in touch with all South Africans until they are comfortably reunited with their families. The regulations require of all incoming nationals, irrespective of risk category, to undergo screening, testing and be quarantined," Pandor concluded.