 

Grace Mugabe can't buy justice - model's mom

2018-05-11 14:02

Amanda Knox

Gabriella Engels is photographed after the alleged attack by former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe. (Elizabeth Sejake, Gallo Images, Rapport, file)

Gabriella Engels is photographed after the alleged attack by former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe. (Elizabeth Sejake, Gallo Images, Rapport, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Acting Judge Bashier Vally on Friday reserved judgment in an application by lobby group AfriForum against the decision by the international relations and cooperation minister to grant diplomatic immunity to Grace Mugabe.

The wife of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe was granted diplomatic immunity after she allegedly beat up model Gabriella Engels at a Johannesburg hotel where her two sons were staying.

After Friday's proceedings in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, Engels' mom Debbie said she was hopeful because the counsel representing her daughter had done a great job.

"Everything is now in the hands of the judge, but we are hopeful."

READ: 'I will leave it all up to God' - Gabriella Engels as Grace Mugabe case resumes

Engels said that if Judge Vally ruled in their favour, criminal proceedings should follow.

"At the end of the day, all we want is for Grace Mugabe to come and stand in the dock and answer as to why she attacked my daughter in the first place.

"If the judge throws in a sentence, it would be a bonus."

She said the Mugabe family had never reached out to them to apologise or to explain why Gabriella had been assaulted.

"They did offer us money in the beginning, but we are not going to disclose the amount. But at the end of the day, you cannot buy justice. You cannot just give us some money and my daughter is supposed to heal.

'She must tell us why she did what she did'

"My daughter does not know why this woman came and attacked her from nowhere. All the stories that are circulating that my daughter attacked Grace is an utter lie, there were witnesses in the room that can testify that this woman barged into the room and hit her. We want to know why she did that."

READ: 'I want Grace Mugabe handed over for prosecution', says SA model whipped by ex-president's wife

Engels said her daughter had suffered a lot of trauma after the incident.  

"You can't put a child through trauma and come give a certain amount of money and expect that the child must go on and her trauma must be washed away. That is not the way it works."

She said Gabriella wanted closure.

"She must tell us why she did what she did so that my daughter can heal."

During closing arguments, Hilton Epstein SC, for the minister, said spousal immunity was part of international law, and thus part of South African law.

He admitted: "There is a victim and if there is a crime, that crime will be affected by the granting of immunity. When you look at immunity, of course it infringes on the rights…"

On Thursday he submitted that then-minister of international relations Maite Nkoana-Mashabane had granted Mugabe the immunity under international customary law.

Minister 'had to apply her mind, but she didn't'

The DA's advocate, Anton Katz SC, said Nkoana-Mashabane had made a submission that was inconsistent with the Constitution.

"What should have happened here is that the police should have arrested Dr Mugabe, she should have appeared before the court, and then she would have raised the issue of her immunity. The issue of international customary law and domestic laws would have been dealt with by the judge. It is for the courts to decide the law not the executives.

"She had to apply her mind, but she didn't," he said.  

Counsel for AfriForum and Engels' advocate, Etienne Labuschagne SC, said Nkoana-Mashabane had put a stop to the prosecution proceeding by granting Mugabe immunity.

"My client comes here to say that what the minister did stands as a bar preventing her from constitutional right to make Mrs Mugabe have her day in court.

"My client is here to vindicate her constitutional right."

It was wrong to have treated Mugabe as the spouse of a head of state, because she was in SA on a private matter and her husband was not in the country conducting presidential duties, he added.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    afriforum  |  da  |  grace mugabe  |  gabriella engels  |  pretoria  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

North West man shot dead with live ammo during protests - IPID

2018-05-11 13:28

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: New hi-tech project halts rhino poaching in private reserve
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:31 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:30 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 9 2018-05-09 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 