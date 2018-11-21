Grade 11 pupil arrested for allegedly killing Grade 1 pupil after fallout with the child's older sister

A North West high school pupil has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 7-year-old Grade one pupil to death in Makapanstad.

The incident happened at the Dikeledi Makapan Primary School which the Grade 1 pupil attended.

It is alleged that the Grade 11 pupil (17) stabbed the younger pupil multiple times after a fallout with the child's older sister.

Hiding in toilets

According to Department of Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga, it is alleged that the older pupil, who attends Mankala Technical High School, also in Makapanstad, slept in the toilet of the primary school overnight without anyone knowing that he was there.

"The deceased was one of the first to go to the toilet in the morning and the Grade 11 learner allegedly repeatedly stabbed him. He was rushed to the local clinic where he was sadly certified dead. The school principal managed to apprehend the alleged perpetrator and handed him over to the police."

Suspect known to victim

Mhlanga said it appeared that the older pupil knew the deceased and that he had been involved in a romantic relationship with the Grade 1 pupil's older sister.

"It is believed the couple may have had a fallout and the alleged perpetrator targeted the younger brother. However, police will conduct a full investigation around the circumstance of this horrific murder.

"Minister Angie Motshekga sends her deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. Words cannot begin to comprehend the heartache caused by this tragic incident," he said.

North West MEC for Education Jonas Sello Lehari, is expected to visit the school on Thursday morning, accompanied by the national department's director for school safety, Paseka Njobe.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Temba Magistrates Court on Friday on a charge of murder, Colonel Adele Myburgh said.

