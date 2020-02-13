 

Grade 12 pupils suspended after alleged sexual video goes viral

2020-02-13 16:37

Azarrah Karrim

Two Grade 12 learners from West Ridge High School in Roodepoort in western Johannesburg were suspended on Thursday after a video of them allegedly engaging in sexual acts went viral on social media.

According to Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona preliminary investigations were conducted and revealed the incident happened at the Westgate Shopping Centre last Friday.

"The school's SGB (school governing body) will institute the necessary disciplinary hearing, which will commence on Monday February, 24 2020... All affected parents will be kept abreast throughout the process," Mabona said.

"The school will be assisted to come up with a preventative measure to curb the possibility of recurrence."

A psycho-social team was dispatched to provide the necessary support to those affected.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the learners should rather be focused on their education and future.

"We strongly condemn any acts of learner misconduct which seeks to undermine the dignity of our learning institutions.

"It is important to remind learners that they must always focus on education for their future endeavours.

"Furthermore, we relentlessly appeal to parents to assist in enforcing discipline in and outside the school environment," Lesufi said.

