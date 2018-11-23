 

Grade 2 pupil found dead in bushes – Gauteng education department

2018-11-23 16:13

Correspondent

School desks. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

School desks. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Grade 2 pupil from Sikhulisile Primary School in Ekangala was found dead in the bushes on Thursday afternoon, the Gauteng department of education said.

In a statement on Friday, spokesperson Steve Mabona said the pupil could not be identified due to extensive injuries on his face.

The school socks the 8-year-old was wearing were used to help identify him, Mabona said.

"The school immediately called a [meeting with the parents] to establish the family of the missing child. One parent said the deceased learner was her child because of the clothing and the brief. However, the family will only be able to identify the deceased learner at the Bronkhorstspruit mortuary today (Friday)."

READ: Man accused of decapitating school pupil, 11, appears in court

Mabona said the department's psycho social unit had been dispatched to provide counselling to the school community.

Police spokesperson Constable Connie Moganedi said the pupil's body was found by a cow herder who alerted local police.

Moganedi said they have not received a missing person's report regarding the child.

A case of murder was being investigated. The motive for the killing was not known.

The incident comes after a 7-year-old Grade 1 pupil was stabbed to death in Makapanstad allegedly by a North West high school pupil, News24 reported.  

The incident happened at the Dikeledi Makapan Primary School where the 7-year-old was a pupil.

It is alleged that the Grade 11 pupil, 17, stabbed the younger pupil multiple times after a fallout with the child's older sister.

ALSO READ: Killing of Grade 1 learner: Education committee condemns murder at school

According to department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga, it is alleged that the older pupil, who attends Mankala Technical High School, also in Makapanstad, spent the night before the attack in the toilet of the primary school without anyone's knowledge.

The pupil has since been arrested.

Read more on:    pretoria  |  education  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zuma's sacking of Nene cost SA 148 000 jobs, 1% of GDP - Treasury DG

2018-11-23 15:42

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Suspected Pretoria burglar caught breaking into school
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, November 20 2018-11-20 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 