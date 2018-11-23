Grade 2 pupil found dead in bushes – Gauteng education department

What To Read Next

A Grade 2 pupil from Sikhulisile Primary School in Ekangala was found dead in the bushes on Thursday afternoon, the Gauteng department of education said.

In a statement on Friday, spokesperson Steve Mabona said the pupil could not be identified due to extensive injuries on his face.

The school socks the 8-year-old was wearing were used to help identify him, Mabona said.

"The school immediately called a [meeting with the parents] to establish the family of the missing child. One parent said the deceased learner was her child because of the clothing and the brief. However, the family will only be able to identify the deceased learner at the Bronkhorstspruit mortuary today (Friday)."

Mabona said the department's psycho social unit had been dispatched to provide counselling to the school community.

Police spokesperson Constable Connie Moganedi said the pupil's body was found by a cow herder who alerted local police.

Moganedi said they have not received a missing person's report regarding the child.

A case of murder was being investigated. The motive for the killing was not known.

The incident comes after a 7-year-old Grade 1 pupil was stabbed to death in Makapanstad allegedly by a North West high school pupil, News24 reported.

The incident happened at the Dikeledi Makapan Primary School where the 7-year-old was a pupil.

It is alleged that the Grade 11 pupil, 17, stabbed the younger pupil multiple times after a fallout with the child's older sister.

According to department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga, it is alleged that the older pupil, who attends Mankala Technical High School, also in Makapanstad, spent the night before the attack in the toilet of the primary school without anyone's knowledge.

The pupil has since been arrested.