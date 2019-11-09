 

Grade 4 pupil suspended for allegedly throwing pencil case at teacher

2019-11-09 16:57

Nicole McCain

The Sakhile Primary School pupil has been suspended following the incident on Tuesday. (iStock)

The Sakhile Primary School pupil has been suspended following the incident on Tuesday. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Heidelberg teacher was rushed to a local hospital after a Grade 4 pupil allegedly threw his pencil case at her.

The teacher was struck in the face but was discharged from hospital on the same day after receiving medical attention.

The Sakhile Primary School pupil has since been suspended following the incident on Tuesday, confirmed Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona.

It is understood that the perpetrator left through a broken palisade fence and returned to the school with his grandmother and aunt.

"The circuit manager and the school principal related the incident and informed them that their child was suspended with immediate effect, which they acknowledged," says Mabona.

"The parents were taken in confidence and assured that the Departmental procedure will unfold as per the legislation, which will be facilitated by the [school governing body]. Further it was agreed that the learner will be allowed to write his examination."

A hearing will take place after November 20.

"Learner ill-discipline will not be tolerated in our environment which must always be conducive for teaching and learning," Mabona says.

"It is indeed regrettable and embarrassing that a learner could harm a person that should teach, nurture, and mentor him. Teachers play a significant role in our schooling environment; hence we advocate for their respect always. Learners must be reminded that teachers are their parents and they should be treated as such,” he says.

The teacher is currently recuperating at home and the Department’s employee wellness officials are have offered her support, Mabona adds.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  education
NEXT ON NEWS24X

KZN pupil dies at school after being stabbed

2019-11-09 15:45

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Durban erupts with excitement as Bokke complete the second leg of trophy tour
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 15:11 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Kalk Bay 15:10 PM
Road name: Main Road Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two winners on Friday 2019-11-08 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 