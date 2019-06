Two Grade 8 pupils have allegedly stabbed a Grade 10 learner to death outside a school in the south of Johannesburg.

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said that Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is on his way to Forest High School in Turfontein following the incident.

More to follow.

