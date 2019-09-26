 

Grade 9 may be an exit point for schooling

2019-09-26 21:32
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Grade 9 may soon be an exit point for schooling as the Department of Basic Education works on introducing a general education certificate.

During her address at the South African Democratic Teachers' Union congress at the Nasrec Expo Centre on Thursday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said a draft framework for this certificate had been developed.

"Assessment and examination modalities for the general education certificate are being investigated and have been presented at the head of education committee meeting," she added.

READ: R12m in 5 years on legal costs for basic education dept

The department was also working on the introduction of multiple qualifications, such as the general education certificate before the Grade 12 exit qualification.

This as it prioritises "dealing decisively with the quality and efficiency through the implementation of standardised assessments to reduce failure, repetition and dropout rates".

"We plan to launch a systemic evaluation that will be conducted in strategic grades by finalising preparations and technical standards for the administration of systemic evaluation to enable high level national and provincial monitoring," Motshekga said.

"The first cycle of systemic evaluations in grades 3, 6 and 9 will be finalised by June 2020. The field trial for the general education certificate at the end of Grade 9 is scheduled for completion at the end of July 2020."

Motshekga said 11 focus areas have been identified for the 2019 to 2024 medium-term strategic framework.

These include the decolonisation of basic education through the teaching and promotion of African languages, South African and African history and national symbols as well eliminating the digital divide by ensuring that within six years, all schools and education offices have access to internet and free data.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen

Read more on:    angie motshekga  |  education
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Titus Mafolo heads ANC task team looking into party links as Magashule defamation case plays out

2019-09-26 21:11

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Record number of Daily Lotto jackpot winners! 2019-09-26 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 