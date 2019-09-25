Grade R pupil allegedly raped by 4 boys in Ekurhuleni

The boy's mother said Tsakane police refused to open a case as they reportedly do not have facilities for young children. (iStock)

Allegations that a Grade R pupil had been gang-raped by four boys have stunned Gauteng Department of Education officials, it said on Wednesday.

The department has launched an investigation into the incident that reportedly took place in a classroom at Fakukhanya Primary School in Tsakane Extension 5, Ekurhuleni, last week.

The child's mother told the Sowetan the attack happened when the little boy was about to leave school. She later realised something might be wrong when he had not returned home by 14:00.

When he got home at 15:30, he reportedly told his mother four boys had undressed him and took turns raping him, with one of the boys telling him "uzoba yinja yami ye ntombazane [you will be my female dog]".

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department "will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against those implicated".

"We were not aware of the incident, however, our officials have already interacted with the parent and our psycho-social team will commence with the necessary counselling and support. Currently, schools are in recess, therefore, other processes can only commence upon reopening," he added.

"We will engage with other stakeholders, such as the Teddy Bear Clinic, to ensure that implicated learners are supported."

The mother told the Sowetan when she attempted to report the incident to the school, she was referred to the police and social workers.

She said Tsakane police refused to open a case as they reportedly do not have facilities for young children.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele advised the woman to see the station commander.

"The police were assigned to obtain a statement and register the case for investigation. The station management will investigate the allegations raised by the mother about the police who refused to help her open the case," he said.

According to the pupil's mother, her son had become violent toward other children.

He also refused to go to school last week.