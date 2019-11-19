 

Grandmother bludgeoned to death with a hammer in her Tongaat home

The house in Tongaat where an elderly woman was bludgeoned to death on Monday.

A 63-year-old woman was bludgeoned to death in her home on Jan Roz Crescent in Fairbreeze, Tongaat, north of Durban, on Monday.

At approximately 09:43, members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) arrived on the scene and found the Tongaat SAPS and the provincial ambulance service in attendance.

It was established that the elderly woman was found lying in a pool of blood in her living room. She showed no signs of life and was pronounced deceased by paramedics. The victim appears to have suffered blunt force trauma to her head and face.

According to RUSA spokesperson Prem Balram, the woman's 13-year-old granddaughter was hanging clothes on the washing line when she heard a noise in the house.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele told Times Live that the girl saw an unknown man attacking her grandmother with a hammer.

The teenager grabbed a baby who was in one of the bedrooms and fled to neighbours' home where she sought assistance.

"A case of murder has been opened at Tongaat police station for investigation," Mbele reportedly said. 

The 2018/2019 National Crime Statistics report shows that murder cases are at their highest level in four years.

There were 21 022 cases of murder, which represents a 3.4% increase over the number from 2017/2018.

The Tongaat police station recorded 48 cases of murder, an increase of 11 from 2017/2018.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

/News
