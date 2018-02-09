 

Granny, 71, found after being abducted during house robbery

2018-02-09 18:15

Jeanette Chabalala

Denise Bartlett, 71, was abducted from her home in Sterkstroom. (Supplied by SAPS)

Sterkstroom – An elderly woman who was abducted by two armed men during a house robbery in Sterkstroom in the Eastern Cape has been found alive, police said on Friday.

"She was found around Sterkstroom in the morning and she is fine," police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said.

"Two suspects were arrested today [Friday] in connection with the kidnapping. Investigations are still ongoing and we cannot divulge too much information right now," she said. 

On Wednesday, police recovered Denis Bartlett's vehicle near Queenstown. However, there was no sign of her.

Mdleleni said the 71-year-old and her granddaughter had arrived home at about 19:00 on Tuesday and, as they entered their house, they were confronted by two men who assaulted them.

The men took an undisclosed amount of cash before forcing Bartlett into her green Chevrolet Spark and driving off with her.

Cases of kidnapping and house robbery have been opened for investigation.

