 

GRAPHIC PICS: Mother of three struck down by rare flesh-eating bacteria

2019-07-02 07:35

Vanessa Banton

Madelain Carlese after first getting diagonosed (Supplied)

Madelain Carelse thought she was dealing with a tooth abscess when she went to see her doctor in Vanderbijlpark on June 5, complaining about pain on the left side of her face.

The doctor agreed and prescribed the 42-year-old antibiotics. 

Two days later, the mother of three knew something wasn't right. The area where the doctor said she had an abscess had turned black, and she was struggling to breathe. 

Carelse's friend, Annemarie van Antwerpen, told News24 that Carelse's husband, Jacques, rushed her to another doctor in Vereeniging to get a second opinion.  

After examining Carelse, Van Antwerpen said the doctor told the couple that "iets groot is fout" (Something is seriously wrong). 

         

Flesh eating virus

Two days later the area on Carelse's face had turned black (Supplied)

He told the couple that Carelse had necrotizing fasciitis, commonly known as flesh-eating bacteria. He added that it was the first time that he had ever seen anything like it, according to Van Antwerpen. 

As Carelse does not have medical aid, the doctor arranged that the couple go to Sebokeng Hospital, so that she could undergo surgery. 

Van Antwerpen relayed what the doctor told Carelse and her husband: "If it goes further, it will kill all the organs underneath."

   Carelse after undergoing surgery (Supplied) 

Van Antwerpen said all the affected flesh on Carelse's face was removed to stop the bacteria from spreading. 

At the moment, Carelse is only being given Panados to deal with the pain, claims Van Antwerpen. 

"She is very sore."

Van Antwerpen said it was still unclear what had caused the condition.

 Madelain Carelse after undergoing surgery (Supplied)

                                                

"We would like to move her to a private hospital, as we are concerned that the wound appears to be turning septic.

"We would also like Carelse to undergo reconstructive surgery, which will require a plastic surgeon," she added. 

Van Antwerpen is waiting for one doctor to come back to the family to let them know how much the reconstructive surgery will cost.

The family has also expressed gratitude that Mrs Africa Classic, Erika Breytenbach, visited Carelse in hospital on Monday to offer support to her. 

 
                                                 Mrs Africa Classic, Erika Breytenbach, visits Madelain Carelse (Supplied)

Van Antwerpen has set up a bank account so that anyone who would like to assist with Carelse's care can assist. 

Further details can be found on the We Care For You Madelein Club Facebook page.

Read more on:    johannesburg ­  |  health
Unlucky: No Daily Lotto jackpot winners 2019-07-01 21:29
