GRAPHIC | Western Cape cases rise to 1 778: Why Cape Town is the new national hot spot

The Western Cape's total number of cases has increased to a total of 1 778 cases, with the Cape Town metro accounting for 1 508 of those, said Premier Alan Winde.

The province, the epicentre for Covid-19 in the country, also recorded another two deaths - two men aged 79 and 58. Both had co-morbidities.

It brings the number of fatalities in the province to 35, with 607 patients having recovered.

The latest provincial statistics were recorded as at 17:00 on Monday.

By district:

The City of Cape Town metro has the highest number of cases in the province at 1 508, which is higher than the province with second largest number of cases - Gauteng province at 1 353.

Elsewhere in the Western Cape, the Cape Winelands district was second at 155, the Garden Route at 61 and the Overberg and West Coast at 12 each. The Central Karoo has no cases. Thirty cases were not allocated.

The Cape Town metro:

Here is the breakdown of the sub-district cases in the Cape Town metro:

Western - 389; Southern - 209; Northern - 85; Tygerberg - 187; Eastern - 174; Klipfontein - 133; Mitchells Plain - 126; Khayelitsha – 205.

Screening

According to Winde, Witzenberg in the Cape Winelands was one of the areas the provincial government had been focusing its active case-finding approach - 100 cases have been recorded in the area.

"We have been concentrating our screening and contact tracing efforts in this area, since the first cluster of cases emerged, to make sure that we identify every single person identified with Covid-19," he said.

Witzenberg was a rural area with a large community of seasonal farm workers, he added.

"While we understand that many may be making plans to return home at this time of year, we urge them not to. At this time, it is best that they stay in the Western Cape and avoid travelling to other provinces."

Taxis

On Tuesday, Winde, together with Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and Western Cape police commissioner Yolisa Matakata, met with Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane to discuss issues around taxis travelling for funerals as well as the movement of seasonal agricultural workers between provinces.

"Between us, we were able to map the way forward, which includes joint operations by both provinces, to ensure that we are able to respond to the needs of our residents, without putting either province at further risk of infection."

