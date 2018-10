What To Read Next

A 16-year-old boy was shot dead and another was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Cape Town suburb of Grassy Park, police said on Sunday.

The police found the boy lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to his head and abdomen in Grysbok Road, Lotus River on Saturday.

"According to reports an unknown vehicle was driving in their direction and fired several shots towards them and fled off," police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said.

The 16-year-old was declared dead on the scene and a 15-year-old boy who had been shot in the thigh was taken to hospital for treatment.

Murder and attempted murder cases have been registered for investigation.

A source close to the 16-year-old boy said that the incident was gang-related.

Only 6km away, 20-year-old Ameerodien Noordien was shot in the back of the head while standing outside a tuckshop in Hanover Park on Friday.

Noordien was a volunteer at disaster-relief organisation Gift of the Givers and was desperate to escape his poverty "in a dignified way", founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said.

Sooliman called on police minister Bheki Cele to act on the gang violence in the Western Cape.

Last week, Cele deployed a Tactical Response Team (TRT) in Westbury, Johannesburg following protests against gang violence.

Cele had previously promised the residents of Bonteheuwel that he would reinstate a specialised gang unit and facilitate an imbizo to address their problems.