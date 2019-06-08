Grave business: Family arrested in Sterkspruit for stealing, reselling tombstones

A man and his nephew have been arrested for allegedly stealing and reselling tombstones in the Sterkspruit and Palmietfontein area, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday.

Police officers arrested the men at their home in Macacuma Village after finding parts of used tombstone slabs, said Captain Ursula Roelofse.

"They were reconstructing and reselling the tombstones to unsuspecting buyers at low rates," she said.



Some of the recovered tombstones (Supplied)

"A recent transaction was also confirmed with a new buyer who has purchased two tombstones and had them installed at an old grave and a new grave to which the burial would take place today, the 8th June 2019."

Both the stones, with installation costs, were worth R8 000. Officers recovered R7 600 in bank notes.

Roelofse said a cellphone was confiscated to download alleged conversations about tombstone sales and photos of ones already installed.

The men are expected to appear in Sterkspruit Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of possession of suspected stolen property.