 

Grayston bridge inquiry: Contract manager accepts responsibility for collapse of temporary structure

2018-07-04 21:32

Iavan Pijoos

Clean up operations on the M1 in Johannesburg around the time of the Grayston bridge collapse. (Mpho Raborife, News24)

Clean up operations on the M1 in Johannesburg around the time of the Grayston bridge collapse. (Mpho Raborife, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The man, who acted as the contract manager and engineer at the site of the Grayston Drive pedestrian and cyclist bridge project, has "accepted responsibility for the collapse of the temporary works structure". 

Hein Pretorius was testifying on Wednesday before the Grayston bridge inquiry, set up by the Department of Labour, into the causes of the collapse.

However, he told the commission he was not in a position to know what had caused the collapse. 

He testified that he had been on leave the day of the October 2015 incident, in which two people died and 19 were injured.

When asked about the appointment of a mentor to Oliver Aadnesgaard, a candidate engineer working on the construction site, Pretorius said he knew there needed to be one but was not aware who his mentor was.  

According to him, Aadnesgaard met the requirements of "a competent person".

Aadnesgaard, an employee of Murray & Roberts, declined to answer some of the questions put to him at the inquiry on Tuesday, saying he did not want to incriminate himself.  According to him, he did not know any person who designed and approved the drawings of the temporary structure. 

READ: Grayston bridge inquiry: Candidate engineer refuses to answer questions

Both Aadnesgaard and Pretorius said the drawings of the collapsed structure were supplied by FormScaff.

Pretorius also told the inquiry that he had received health and safety reports on site on a regular basis.  

Presiding officer Phumi Maphaha then asked why they went ahead with drawings without loadings. Pretorius declined to answer, saying that he may incriminate himself.  

According to him, his engagement with FormScaff mainly related to discussions on the ease of the erecting and dismantling of the temporary structure on the M1 bridge.

Maphaha also asked Pretorius if he was aware of the loads that the structure could carry. 

Again, he declined to answer. He also declined to answer a question about who was responsible for the inspections on the construction site. 

The inquiry is expected to continue on Thursday.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    murray & roberts  |  pretoria  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'I don't ever see him turning against the organisation that made him' - Ramaphosa on Zuma

2018-07-04 20:57

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH | Sardine run 2018: An underwater feeding frenzy
 

How to manage your pet's fear of fireworks this 4th of July

If fireworks scare your dog or cat? They are not alone. While they’re fun for humans, the loud, unexpected sounds of fireworks cause stress and anxiety for a lot of dogs.

 

Paws

#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, July 4 48 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 