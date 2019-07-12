 

Greenpeace wants more urgency from government to avoid 'airpocalypse'

2019-07-12 21:15

Jan Gerber

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Global environmental activist group Greenpeace expressed its concern about a lack of urgency in Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's budget vote speech.

On Thursday, Mantashe and Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy delivered their budget votes speeches.

"Minister Mantashe's budget vote speech indicated no real sense of urgency around the climate crisis, deadly air pollution and the thousands of people it kills prematurely.

"The growing climate crisis does not afford us the luxury of debate, and Minister Creecy is correct that unless we act now the climate crisis may threaten our very existence," said Happy Khambule, Greenpeace Africa's senior political adviser, in a statement.

"The reality is that South Africa and the world must do whatever is necessary to avoid complete climate breakdown. The best way for South Africa to do this is to shift away from fossil fuels."

Khambule mentioned that although Creecy acknowledged the growing movement being built by pupils - who are protesting against adult inaction on climate change - she had stopped short of pushing for the declaration of a climate emergency.

He said this should be a top priority for her. 

Asked about declaring a climate crises at a media briefing preceding her speech, Creecy said: "How would declaring a climate crises help people implement solutions? Isn't that what we want? Solutions. 

"I think what we already have is that all spheres of government have signed agreements in terms of the Paris Accord. So, we have all agreed that there is a problem."

"Greenpeace Africa welcomes Minister Creecy's commitment to an immediate review of our priority area air quality management plan and its implementation. This is a critically important move as the evidence is increasingly overwhelming that South Africa is in the midst of an airpocalypse, largely due to Eskom's addiction to coal," Khambule said.

Read more on:    greenpeace  |  climate change
NEXT ON NEWS24X

9 people killed in Mpumalanga crash

2019-07-12 20:20

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Feel good Friday for four lucky players 56 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Audit Supervisor

Western Cape
Mass Staffing Projects
R240 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Senior Accountant

Cape Town
PurpleDot Solutions
R40 000.00 - R45 000.00 Per Month

Quantity Surveyor

Western Cape
Tumaini Consulting
R400 000.00 - R500 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 