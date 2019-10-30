 

Grey Junior pupil needs facial surgery following alleged bullying

2019-10-30 17:14

Riaan Grobler

Grey Junior School in Port Elizabeth.

Grey Junior School in Port Elizabeth. (Facebook/Grey Junior School)

A pupil at the prestigious Grey Junior School in Port Elizabeth requires surgery to his face following an alleged bullying incident on Monday. 

The incident took place during school hours and the pupil was rushed to hospital.

The pupil who allegedly attacked him has been suspended. 

Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Mali Mtima confirmed the incident to News24, but said he could not elaborate on the exact circumstances because he was still awaiting a report. 

"As far as I have been informed, the pupil will undergo surgery to his face," Mtima said. 

He added that the suspended pupil would still be allowed to write exams.

"We cannot prevent a pupil from writing examinations. That would be unlawful. Every child has the right to an education," Mtima said. 

A disciplinary hearing will be held in due course. 

"Once I have more information, I will share it with you," Mtima said.

Earlier this month, the SA Human Rights Commission confirmed that it was investigating a "white glove" practice adopted by hostel dwellers at Grey High School in Port Elizabeth

The investigation forms part of discoveries made following allegations of assault at the school's hostel - Meriway House - after seven Grade 12 pupils were hauled before a disciplinary hearing at the beginning of the month for meting out "whacks" to Grade 8 pupils.

Read more on:    grey junior school  |  port elizabeth  |  bullying
