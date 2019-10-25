 

Grieving Herolds Bay father still waiting for news about missing wife and daughter

Heidi Scheepers and her two children went missing in Herold's Bay. (Pink Ladies via Facebook)

The grieving father of the toddler who was found dead in the sea near Herolds Bay is still waiting for news about what happened to his missing wife and daughter.

Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie told News24 the remains of the VW Caravelle that plunged down a 100m cliff into the sea in Voelklip was lifted from the water on Thursday night. 

But, he said: "There was no trace of the other two (the wife and daughter)."

Heidi Scheepers and her 2-year-old son Hugo and 6-year-old daughter Cuzette were reported missing on Tuesday after they were last seen in Herolds Bay. 

Etienne Scheepers had the heartbreaking task of identifying his small son after rescuers, who worked for hours along a cliff face with crashing seas, found him floating in a gorge on Thursday. 

On Friday afternoon, rescuers were plying the coastline in the extremes of spring tides in the hopes of find Heidi and Cuzette.

"Unfortunately, there has been no trace of the other two, none whatsoever," said Pojie. 

Rain has been predicted for the area.

