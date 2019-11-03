Gruesome details emerge in murder case of Clanwilliam teacher - Report

Allison Plaatjies was found dead in her flat on Sunday. Philip April, charged with her murder, appeared in the Clanwilliam Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. (Facebook, Allison Plaatjies)

Horrific details have emerged about how a Clanwilliam teacher in the Western Cape was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend, who has reportedly confessed to the crime.

Allison Plaatjies, 26, was found on the floor in her apartment in Katjiepiering Street last Sunday night.

According to Rapport, she had allegedly been strangled by her boyfriend, 24-year-old education student Phillip April, before he tried to behead her using three different knives. One of the knives apparently broke in her neck, the newspaper reported.

According to the publication, the accused is said to have made a confession to police.

Plaatjies reportedly ended her relationship earlier in October and on the day of her disappearance, she was going to a party.

Plaatjies' aunt Lizel had to identify her niece's body and detailed the wounds that she suffered, which included bite marks to her face and a cut on her chin.

She said she believed Plaatjies had fought to the end, despite being small in stature.

April has been charged with murder, car theft and defeating the ends of justice. He is expected to apply for bail in the local magistrate's court on November 13.

