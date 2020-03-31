'Body dumpers' arrested on Cape Town beach as gruesome triple murder discovered

Four men were caught red-handed on Strandfontein beach on Tuesday morning with the bodies of three men who had been shot and stabbed, City of Cape Town authorities say.

The City's Law Enforcement Marine Unit was patrolling along Lukannon Drive at about 07:00, when a vehicle on the beach in the Bay View area opposite Nautilus Road caught their eye during the coronavirus lockdown.

After monitoring the vehicle, they decided to approach and found three bodies covered in blankets.

They suspect that the men were planning to dump the bodies in the sea.

Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said that stretch of the coastline was well known for body dumping.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said officers had spotted the light silver delivery vehicle parked on the Strandfontein beach dunes.

Strandfontein is a stretch of coastline in False Bay, between Fish Hoek and Somerset West, and would be mostly deserted during the lockdown.

Potelwa said the bodies, wrapped in the blankets had gunshot and stab wounds.

The four men in the vehicle - aged between 26 and 54 - were arrested.

Police have also set up a second scene for investigators at a house in Da Gama Street, in Forest Glade, Eerste River, following information that that this was where the men may have been murdered.

"Police are still following further information linked to the discovery of the bodies," said Potelwa.

"The motive for the murders will be determined as the triple murder investigation unfolds."

Dyason said that another body of a man in his late 30s was found in the water at Monwabisi three days ago on Saturday. His hands and feet were tied, and he had numerous open stab wounds.

*This story has been updated with more information.