 

'Body dumpers' arrested on Cape Town beach as gruesome triple murder discovered

2020-03-31 11:53

Jenni Evans

iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Four men were caught red-handed on Strandfontein beach on Tuesday morning with the bodies of three men who had been shot and stabbed, City of Cape Town authorities say.

The City's Law Enforcement Marine Unit was patrolling along Lukannon Drive at about 07:00, when a vehicle on the beach in the Bay View area opposite Nautilus Road caught their eye during the coronavirus lockdown.

After monitoring the vehicle, they decided to approach and found three bodies covered in blankets.

They suspect that the men were planning to dump the bodies in the sea.

Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said that stretch of the coastline was well known for body dumping. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said officers had spotted the light silver delivery vehicle parked on the Strandfontein beach dunes.

ALSO READ: Woman stabbed to death in funeral parlour, another found murdered near school in Mpumalanga

Strandfontein is a stretch of coastline in False Bay, between Fish Hoek and Somerset West, and would be mostly deserted during the lockdown. 

Potelwa said the bodies, wrapped in the blankets had gunshot and stab wounds. 

The four men in the vehicle - aged between 26 and 54 - were arrested. 

Police have also set up a second scene for investigators at a house in Da Gama Street, in Forest Glade, Eerste River, following information that that this was where the men may have been murdered. 

"Police are still following further information linked to the discovery of the bodies," said Potelwa.

"The motive for the murders will be determined as the triple murder investigation unfolds."

Dyason said that another body of a man in his late 30s was found in the water at Monwabisi three days ago on Saturday. His hands and feet were tied, and he had numerous open stab wounds.

*This story has been updated with more information.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Stop visiting people in hospitals, urges Gauteng health department

2020-03-31 11:42

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | President to update nation on lockdown
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Steenberg 12:16 PM
Road name: M5 Prince George Drive Northbound

Northbound
George 11:06 AM
Road name: N2 Westbound

Westbound
More traffic reports
No blue Monday for 1 Daily Lotto player 2020-03-30 21:45 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 