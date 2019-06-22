 

Guard allegedly shoots his wife at Bloemfontein shopping centre following quarrel

2019-06-22 11:40

Police are investigating a case of murder after a security guard allegedly shot his wife at a shopping centre in Rocklands, Bloemfontein on Friday.

According to police, the couple had a quarrel at the shopping centre, which ended with the suspect allegedly drawing his service firearm and shooting his wife.

The victim, who was also a security guard, working at the National District Hospital in Bloemfontein died on the scene.

The suspect then handed himself over to police.

In a statement, Free State MEC for Health Montseng Tsiu said she was shocked to learn about the shooting.

Tslu said she trusts that law enforcement agencies will do their best to get to the bottom of this matter and establish what could have been the source of this horrific incident.

"I send my heartfelt and deepest condolences to family, relatives, colleagues and friends of our departed colleague. I urge everyone to support this family in every possible way," Tslu said.

