 

Gun training for teenagers, no more affirmative action and no hate speech laws - ZACP lays out its principles

2019-03-31 07:17

Ethan Van Diemen

ZACP logo (Twitter)

ZACP logo (Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

They're all over social media, popping up in replies on Twitter and in the comments section on Facebook. The people behind the purple cow have a plan for South Africa and it is disruptive and as audacious as it is innovative.

Kanthan Pillay is the founder of the ZACP (Capitalist Party of South Africa), a new political party vying for seats in the legislature in the upcoming general election. 

In an interview with News24 on Friday, Pillay called the current crop of parliamentarians "unemployable oxygen thieves". He also detailed why his party thought it was important for high school students to get free gun training and why capitalism shouldn't be seen as a dirty word.

The logo of the party itself is the first giveaway of its ideological orientation. According to Pillay, purple is the ''colour of prosperity'' while the cow is meant to denote Southern Africa's tradition of seeing cattle as wealth. He added that it was also meant to symbolise a ''bull market'' for South Africa.

Asked about the ideological bent of the party, Pillay - a self-described classic liberal - said the party comprised liberals, free-marketeers, libertarians and anarchists before adding ''labels are stupid but we all agree on the 10 principles, that's the most important thing''.

The ZACP believes in liberty, individual rights before group rights, absolute freedom of speech, private property rights, free markets and firearms for self-defence.

The number 10 is a constant throughout. There are 10 principles and 10 people who are, at present, in control of the party. Pillay stated ''we're solving 10 problems with 10 solutions'' that range from cash-in-transit heists to fixing schools.   

Expanding on this, Pillay states that ZACP says ''no to affirmative action'' and the party wants ''complete, blind meritocracy''. He also said the party was strong on property rights and called expropriation without compensation ''legalised theft''.

Emphasising what he referred to as absolute freedom of speech, Pillay said hate speech should not be a crime and that  EFF leader Julius Malema and Penny Sparrow should not have been censured.

Defending capitalism, Pillay noted that ''capitalists make money for this country'' and that ''spaza shops are capitalists, street vendors are capitalists''.

Explaining his party's policy on firearms and self-defence, Pillay stated that ''our laws make it difficult for poor people to get guns'' and ''guns affect poor people'' disproportionately. He continued that in a country ailed by extreme levels of gender-based violence, ''women should be trained in safe use of firearms".

Pillay explained the ZACP's belief that ''free training in firearms in high school for safe firearms use'' is a necessity to address the high levels of crime and violence in the country. In line with this, the ZACP has made use of the #TeachAgirlChildToShoot hashtag across social media.

Asked why a Stanford-educated businessman and other successful individuals from the private sector were planning to venture into the public service, Pillay's answer was simple - ''we got tired of government''.

Pillay said that the ZACP would reduce the salaries of everyone in Parliament by 34%. He added that ''for every R100, R34 is used to pay the public service''.

''By and large, these parliamentarians are unemployable. They're not qualified and get paid so much and the exceptions are Zweli Mkhize who is a medical doctor, Pravin Gordhan who is a pharmacist, Tito Mboweni who did well in the private sector and a few others''.

''They are unemployable oxygen thieves. What job can Julius [Malema] get that will pay a million a year? Mmusi [Maimane] can at least be a preacher,'' he said.

Asked about what he hoped to achieve this election, Pillay responded that ''we want to get 10 people'' in Parliament. When asked about the party's intended constituency, Pillay stated that his party would seek to persuade 500 000 citizens, demotivated by the current state of politics and government, who have abstained from the electoral process to re-engage with the process and vote for the ZACP.

Pillay said that the ZACP would ''treat the country as a startup''. He added that ''you'll keep getting what you're getting if you keep doing what you're doing. We're tired of the past and need to look to the future''.

He added: "It's like driving a car, if we keep looking in the rear view, we'll eventually crash".

Read more on:    zacp  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

‘Mr Ten Percent’: How Ace Magashule captured the Free State

2019-03-31 07:00

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
POLITICS PODCAST: Ramaphosa, his son and battles for the soul of the ANC
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 18:59 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Robertson 08:10 AM
Road name: R60

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Someone is R400 000 richer tonight! 2019-03-30 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 