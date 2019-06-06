Gunmen assault teacher during exam, make off with 50 phones in Sea Point

Two armed men who jumped the school fence of Sea Point High School in Cape Town disrupted an exam session this week by assaulting a teacher and making off with a bundle of cellphones.

The men entered a classroom around 10:10 on Wednesday, before threatening a teacher and pupils, and then stealing the goods, said Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut.

He said the men had yet to be arrested.

Ward 54 councillor Nicola Jowell shared on her Facebook page that they had disrupted an exam and hurt the invigilator.

Provincial Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said the perpetrators reportedly assaulted the teacher with a gun and made off with 50 cellphones.

The teacher was injured in their face and was seeking medical attention.

The men had jumped over the school fence. The school has a security guard and CCTV cameras.

"... We hope that the SAPS will use the camera footage to identify the suspects and ensure they face the full might of the law," said Schäfer.

The education department's specialised support directorate was informed. The school has a counsellor and psychologist on site for those who required support.

"I have also requested that this case be added to the Watching Brief Lists and my office has already made contact with the Sea Point SAPS," said Schäfer.

"I am genuinely concerned that criminals have become so brazen that they enter school premises on a busy road, in broad daylight, and that not even a strong security presence, CCTV footage or fencing serve as a deterrent."

She condemned the incident, saying schools were meant to be places of safety.