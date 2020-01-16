 

Gunmen kill 3 KZN minibus taxi passengers, including schoolgirl in uniform and baby

2020-01-16 12:02
(iStock)

Three passengers, including a schoolgirl and a baby, were killed and four others injured when a group of armed men opened fire on a minibus taxi on the MR423 in Craiglea, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday night.

The taxi was reportedly travelling between KwaNyuswa and Cato Ridge and was riddled with bullets while travelling on Eddie Hagan Drive, near Inchang, Daily News reported.

The publication reported that the girl was still in her school uniform. The baby reportedly had a single bullet wound to the head and appeared to be sleeping.

In a statement, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the occupants of a silver vehicle opened fire on the taxi, fatally wounding the driver and two passengers, and injuring four passengers.

Motive unknown

"The injured passengers, aged between four months and 40 [years], were taken to hospital for medical attention."

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

"Three counts of murder and four of attempted murder were opened at Inchanga police station for investigation."

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, paramedics and provincial services officials were dispatched to the scene.

"Local authorities were already in attendance. On [the] scene, medics found a taxi parked on the side of the road riddled with bullets.

"Several people were found scattered around the scene while two bodies were found lying inside the taxi."

 - Compiled by Riaan Grobler


Read more on:    durban  |  shootings  |  traffic  |  crime
