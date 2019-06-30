Gunmen kill two people at Cape Town party, injure another





Police say they have not ruled out the possibility that the murders could be related to an ongoing gang war. Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said the circumstances of the double murder is under investigation.

The shooting took place on Saturday morning at a recreational hall in Anzio Road, Observatory.



"Unknown suspects entered the venue and shot at people who were attending a party. Two male persons were killed and one was injured, and admitted to hospital. The motive for the attack is unknown but the possibility that the incident could be gang related is not ruled out. No one has been arrested as yet" he said.



The surge in gang-related violence across South Africa recently prompted Police Minister Bheki Cele to roll out the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) countrywide.

Cele announced this week that the AGU had been elevated to a national level, because "gangsterism is spreading across" the country.

He made this announcement in Parliament during the State of the Nation debate this week, a day after a community activist had raised concerns that the unit had been operating without a proper budget.

The AGU itself has felt the ire of Cape Town's gangs - earlier this month six members were shot and wounded while tracing suspects in Samora Machel.

In Westbury, Johannesburg, two people were shot and killed separate incidents in around 48 hours this past week. The shootings were suspected to be gang-related.

The area has been the scene of running battles of turf between the rival gangs.