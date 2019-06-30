 

Gunmen kill two people at Cape Town party, injure another

2019-06-30 15:45

Ntwaagae Seleka

Police anti-gang unit. (News24, file)

Police anti-gang unit. (News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Western Cape police have launched a manhunt for three armed men who allegedly shot and killed two people and injured another at a party in Cape Town. 

Police say they have not ruled out the possibility that the murders could be related to an ongoing gang war.

Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said the circumstances of the double murder is under investigation.

The shooting took place on Saturday morning at a recreational hall in Anzio Road, Observatory.

"Unknown suspects entered the venue and shot at people who were attending a party. Two male persons were killed and one was injured, and admitted to hospital. The motive for the attack is unknown but the possibility that the incident could be gang related is not ruled out. No one has been arrested as yet" he said.

The surge in gang-related violence across South Africa recently prompted Police Minister Bheki Cele to roll out the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) countrywide

Cele announced this week that the AGU had been elevated to a national level, because "gangsterism is spreading across" the country.

He made this announcement in Parliament during the State of the Nation debate this week, a day after a community activist had raised concerns that the unit had been operating without a proper budget.

The AGU itself has felt the ire of Cape Town's gangs - earlier this month six members were shot and wounded while tracing suspects in Samora Machel.

READ: Civil activist claims SAPS Anti-Gang Unit doesn't have a proper budget

In Westbury, Johannesburg, two people were shot and killed separate incidents in around 48 hours this past week. The shootings were suspected to be gang-related.

The area has been the scene of running battles of turf between the rival gangs.

Read more on:    saps  |  cape town  |  gang violence
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Former Cato Manor unit cops back on the job - report

44 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Friday feels for one lucky player 2019-06-28 21:34 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Senior C# Developer

Cape Town
Goldman Tech Resourcing
R540 000.00 - R720 000.00 Per Year

SENIOR MICROBIOLOGIST

Cape Town
Professional Career Services
R215 999.00 - R216 000.00 Per Year

Collections Team Leader

Western Cape
Ultimate Search
R18 000.00 - R20 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 