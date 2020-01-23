 

Gunmen posing as parents shoot teacher at Durban school

2020-01-23 08:22
(Buhlebethu Public Primary School, Facebook)

A teacher was wounded on Wednesday when gunmen posing as parents opened fire at a Durban school, IOL reported. 

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu was expected to visit the Buhlebethu Primary School on Thursday morning. 

"The suspects suddenly opened fire, shot at, and injured an educator who was immediately taken to hospital for medical attention," the department said in a statement. 

A case of attempted murder has been opened, Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said on Facebook

Mhlanga also said that two learners at the Old Mill Secondary School in the King Cetshwayo District stabbed each other on the school premises.

"One learner was rushed to hospital, however there was no fatality," Mhlanga said. 

In addition, a teacher at Kangikho Primary School collapsed in front of the learners and died.

Mhlanga said a formal report would be issued. 

It has been a dire start in the education sector for 2020. 

On January 15, 13-year-old Parktown Boys' High pupil Enoch Mpianzi drowned at an orientation camp in Brits when a makeshift raft he was on capsized on the Crocodile River. 

A 13-year-old Grade 7 pupil, Keamohetswe Shaun Seboko, drowned in a pool at Laerskool Bekker last week.

On Wednesday, seven-year-old Sello Fortunate Mohale and five-year-old Rethabile Nakana died when a truck delivering food to Lekgolo Primary School crashed into a wall which then collapsed on two pupils. 

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

