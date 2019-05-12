Gunmen rob Edgars store of cash, clothing and cellphones worth R235 000

An unknown number of suspects are still at large following a robbery at an Edgars store at Etheku Plaza in Madadeni outside Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

Police said the incident took place at about 11:00, when a group of gunmen stormed the store.

"An undisclosed amount of cash, clothes and cellphones worth an estimated value of R235 000 were taken. The suspects managed to flee the scene with the loot," said police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker. He said an off-duty police officer was "triggered into action", leading to the recovery of some of the stolen goods.

"At 11:55, members of the Amajuba cluster attached to Operation Fiela, who were off-duty at the time of the incident, went the extra mile and placed themselves on duty."

Stolen goods traced

Naicker said a tracking company helped the officers trace the stolen goods, which they found at a house in Section 7 in the Madadeni township.

"Members raided the house and successfully recovered a firearm with its serial number filed off and live ammunition, cellphones and clothing," Naicker said.

The suspects had not been at the premises and police are still searching for them.