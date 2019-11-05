Gunshot wounds, stabbings are two of the leading causes of unnatural deaths in Gauteng

Gunshot wounds and stabbings have been identified as two of the leading causes of unnatural deaths in Gauteng during the 2018/2019 financial year.

Approximately 4 894 deaths were recorded during this period as a result of gunshot wounds, stabbings and assault.

This was revealed in a written reply to a question from DA health spokesperson Jack Bloom in the Gauteng legislature.

"In the last financial year, state mortuaries recorded 2 416 gunshot deaths, followed by motor vehicle accidents and stabbings at 1 695 and 1 295 respectively," said Kwara Kekana, spokesperson for Health MEC Bandile Masuku, in a statement on Tuesday.



These figures reflect deaths from an incident scene, or people who survived the initial trauma, but later died of complications at home or at health care facilities.

The list of unnatural deaths for 2018/2019 is as follows:



• Shot: 2 416;

• Motor Vehicle Accident: 1 695;

• Stabbed: 1 295;

• Assault: 1183;

• Procedure (formerly referred to as anesthetics): 1 022;

• Hanging: 970

Masuku noted that it was concerning that violence was the lead cause of unnatural deaths in the province.

"The rate of unnatural deaths as [a] result of violence was a cause for serious concern for the country in general and the Gauteng province in particular.



"Accident and emergency departments in our hospitals are the busiest around the month end period, with a notably high number of gunshot wounds, stabbings and motor vehicle accidents patients coming in. One of the contributing factors is the high level of alcohol consumption which leads to violence and reckless driving," he said.