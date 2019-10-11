 

Gupta extradition: Here are the 7 other countries SA approached for mutual legal assistance

2019-10-11 14:38

Jeanette Chabalala

Ajay and Atul Gupta. (Gallo Images, file)

The seven countries approached for mutual legal assistance, in an attempt to have the Guptas extradited to face state capture allegations, have been identified.

The countries are India, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Switzerland, Mauritius, Hong Kong and China, the department of justice has confirmed.  

On Thursday, the department said in a statement that it had approached eight countries, including the United States, for assistance. It did not name the other seven countries.

The statement was made after the US Treasury announced sanctions against the controversial Gupta family and associate Salim Essa.

Minister Ronald Lamola had asked the UAE to finalise the ratification of treaties, mutual legal assistance and extradition, his spokesperson Chrispin Phiri told News24 on Friday.

South Africa has an extradition treaty with the Middle Eastern country.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the US Department of State said the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control had "designated Ajay Gupta, Atul Gupta, Rajesh Gupta, and Salim Essa for their involvement in corruption in South Africa pursuant to executive order 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act", News24 earlier reported.

It added that any property or interest in property of those designated within US jurisdiction was blocked.

2019-10-11 14:13

