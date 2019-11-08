Gupta house, where Ace Magashule's son was forcefully removed, to go under the hammer

The Gupta property set to go under the hammer (Photo: Park Village Auctions)

One of the houses belonging to the controversial Gupta family in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, will go on auction on Monday.

The property - 18 Avonwold Road, Saxonwold - is the same house from which Tshepiso Magashule, son of ANC secretary general, was forcefully removed, according to a report by the Mail & Guardian last month.

Park Village Auctions is set to auction the 1 119m2 luxury home at 11:00 on Monday.



The home comprises an entrance foyer, a lounge, a TV room, a dining room, a kitchen, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Park Village Auctions adds that the property has a covered patio with access to a garden area and swimming pool located at the front of the dwelling and also features outbuildings



More Gupta-owned properties are reportedly expected to also go under the hammer, reported BusinessLive on Friday.



In October, the Mail & Guardian reported that business rescue practitioners, selling off the family's properties, had forcefully removed 36-year-old Tshepiso.

This happened after months of resistance, the publication reported.

"Following his eviction, Tshepiso is alleged by neighbours to have also left behind his bull terrier, which neighbours had to feed as it was starving," the publication further reported.

According to the Mail & Guardian, one of the business rescue practitioners dealing with the Gupta assets, Bouwer van Niekerk, said one of the biggest problems they had faced was the eviction of occupants in Gupta houses, one of them being Tshepiso.

Tshepiso worked for a Gupta company. He and his wife lived in a house about a kilometre away from the Gupta mansion in Saxonwold, News24 previously reported.

EWN previously reported that Magashule had told then-Free State Economic Development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana that he would use his son, Tshepiso, to deal with the controversial Gupta family, as he couldn't because he was a politician.

Dukwana revealed this during his testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

Several Gupta companies are under business rescue, including Optimum Coal Mine, Koornfontein, Tegeta Exploration and Resources, Islandsite Investments 180, Confident Concepts, Shiva Uranium, and Oakbay Investments. As a result, the family's properties and assets are being sold to raise money to pay off the debt.

Meanwhile, the US Treasury announced sanctions against the controversial Gupta family and associate Salim Essa, it said in a statement last month.

- Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala