Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs is on Tuesday expected to resume the investigation into the naturalisation of the Gupta family.

It said in a statement that it would listen to evidence from people including Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba, Home Affairs deputy director-general for immigration services, Jackie Mackay and Human Resources deputy director-general Nkidi Mohoboko.

The committee last month received a parliamentary legal services report highlighting the key events that led to the Gupta brothers - and their respective families - receiving their citizenship under controversial circumstances over the last 15 years.

News24 previously reported that DA MP Haniff Hoosen suggested at the time that they should also consider calling the three Gupta brothers before the committee and should not take for granted that they would simply skip it.

"Whether it's possible or not, I think we should add the names of the applicants: The Guptas. Whether they are here or not is another issue, but we must add them," Hoosen said.

"They are the ones who have a lot to answer for."

The committee and chairperson Hlomani Chauke seemed open to the idea.

The Gupta brothers are currently abroad. They are also wanted in relation to a Hawks investigation into the Estina Diary project in the Free State.

