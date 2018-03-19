 

Gupta properties seized, brothers summoned by Indian tax officials - reports

2018-03-19 13:18
Atul Gupta (File, Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24)

Atul Gupta (File, Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Indian revenue authorities have reportedly attached numerous properties owned by the Gupta brothers Atul, Ajay and Rajesh, as South African law enforcement agencies still struggle to ensure the family accounts for its role in state capture.

The Times of India reported that at least 31 properties belonging to the Guptas were attached in a four-day raid involving the towns of Delhi, Saharanpur, Dehradun, Haridwar and Noida. This includes a R200m temple built in honour of the Guptas brothers' father.

Confiscated documents from these properties point to at least another 60 similar properties belonging to the family. The Guptas used codenames to hide the location and exact identity of these properties from Indian revenue authorities.

SPECIAL REPORT: #GuptaLeaks

Another publication, Jagran.com, claims that the Gupta family might have as many as 125 such properties secreted across India, which officials claim were amassed over the last five to eight years.

This coincides with the Guptas' role in what has been dubbed state capture in SA.

READ: Guptas ripped off poor in planned R1bn a year scam

Bank of Baroda also questioned

In addition to the properties and documents, authorities also seized 300 blank cheques signed by the brothers, and bank accounts totalling about R1.7m. The cheques were in the possession of Anil Gupta, brother-in-law to the Gupta brothers.

Revenue authorities are also investigating another 12 individuals and entities linked to the Guptas' network in India, including the Bank of India and the Bank of Baroda, allegedly for transferring more than R98m to one of the Gupta brothers.

READ: Estina arrests not due to change in political winds - Hawks head

The Indian income tax department has given the brothers Atul, Ajay and Rajesh until March 26, 2018 to appear before authorities, after they requested an extension of the initial March 16 deadline. 

The Guptas will reportedly have to answer charges of money laundering and fraudulently amassing properties.

"If the brothers still do not turn up then necessary action would be taken as per I-T [Income Tax] rules. A representative of the Gupta brothers had come to the I-T office in Dehradun, seeking a month's time. He did not disclose the reasons for seeking the extension so he was allowed 10 more days," an Indian revenue authority official is quoted by the Times of India.

Anil Gupta later told revenue authorities that the brothers are in Dubai, and would not be able to attend proceedings on March 16, 2018 because they are out of the country.

A Hasty Exit

Earlier this month, the Times of India reported that Indian revenue authorities raided the family's business interests and properties in India in a series of raids early in March 2018.

This follows shortly on the family's hasty exit and apparent abandonment of their South African operations after President Cyril Ramaphosa's victory at the African National Congress elective conference in December 2017. At least nine Gupta linked companies have since filed for business rescue, News24 has reported

The move by Indian revenue authorities comes shortly after the Gupta brothers dismissed a call by Parliament's Eskom Inquiry to testify. Fin24 reported that lawyers for the Guptas labelled it as an exercise in "political showboating" with unfair questioning of witnesses.

READ: Guptas say Eskom Inquiry 'political showboating' in lawyer's letter

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    gupta brothers  |  india  |  state capture

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

AS IT HAPPENED: Moseneke orders government to pay #LifeEsidimeni claimants in excess of R1m each

39 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Life Esidimeni hearings - Moseneke determines compensation
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, March 17 2018-03-17 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 