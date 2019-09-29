GuptaLeaks team wins major investigative journalism award in Germany

The awards drew from a record 291 entries from around the world, featuring stories that were published or broadcast between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2018.

"The judges were impressed with the tenacity, courage, skill, and integrity demonstrated by this year's winners of the Global Shining Light Award," Shield Coronel, who was on the judging panel, told the Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) website.

"They are living proof that investigative reporting can hold the powerful to account even in places where impunity and power reign," said Coronel.



