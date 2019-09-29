 

#GuptaLeaks team wins major investigative journalism award in Germany

2019-09-29 11:29
Guptaleaks

Guptaleaks

The team of journalists that worked on the so-called Gupta Leaks has been recognised for their work at the Global Investigative Journalism Conference in Hamburg, Germany on Saturday evening.

The team won the Global Shining Light award, which "honours investigative journalism in a developing or transitioning country, done under threat, duress, or in the direst of conditions".

Journalists who worked on the investigative body of work were from Daily Maverick, amaBhungane and News24 to name a few.

The Gupta Leaks - and what was subsequently exposed - have been described as playing a role in the unseating of former president Jacob Zuma. 

Investigations of the material revealed a tightly-knit network of influence, allowing the Gupta family access to state-owned companies, senior officials and some of Zuma's closest allies. 

The South African team of journalists were joint winners together with stories on Latin American corruption and extrajudicial killings in the Philippines.

The awards drew from a record 291 entries from around the world, featuring stories that were published or broadcast between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2018.

"The judges were impressed with the tenacity, courage, skill, and integrity demonstrated by this year's winners of the Global Shining Light Award," Shield Coronel, who was on the judging panel, told the Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) website.

"They are living proof that investigative reporting can hold the powerful to account even in places where impunity and power reign," said Coronel.

Gupta Leaks - A collaborative investigation into state capture

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Read more on:    guptaleaks
Senior DA MP quizzes Maimane on who pays his rent - report

25 minutes ago

Daily Lotto: 3 winners bag R129K 2019-09-28 21:26
