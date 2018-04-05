 

Guptas dodge another tax deadline

2018-04-05 13:03

Jean le Roux

Indian businessmen Ajay and Atul Gupta speak to the City Press from the New Age Newspaper's offices in Midrand. (Muntu Vilakazi, Gallo Images, City Press, file)

Indian businessmen Ajay and Atul Gupta speak to the City Press from the New Age Newspaper's offices in Midrand. (Muntu Vilakazi, Gallo Images, City Press, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Gupta brothers have been granted another extension for their appearance before Indian tax authorities on charges of money laundering and tax fraud.

The Times of India reported that Gupta brothers Atul, Ajay and Rajesh now have to appear on April 9.

The seven-day extension is the fourth postponement of officials' meeting with the brothers, who failed to appear on previous occasions.

The Times of India also reported that a senior income tax official told them that a chartered accountant had approached the revenue authority and offered to answer questions on behalf of the Saharanpur businessmen. 

He provided them with a document to explain the brothers' absence, but officials were unwilling to disclose the nature of the document, according to the report.

On Wednesday, South African businessman Justin van Pletzen bumped into Ajay Gupta outside an office building in Dubai. During the brief exchange, a seemingly unfazed Ajay told Van Pletzen he would return to South Africa "the day they give a reply".

WATCH: Ajay Gupta says he'll return to South Africa

Earlier this year, News24 reported that Atul Gupta deposed to an affidavit before a commissioner of oaths based at the South African Consulate in Dubai.

In this affidavit, he denied benefiting from the Estina dairy farm project in the Free State, which was allegedly used to divert money meant for poor farmers, to pay for a Gupta relative's lavish Sun City wedding.

The Guptas are known to operate several of their shell companies from within the UAE. Despite this, a News24 investigation last year attempted, and failed, to locate any of the businesses at the addresses provided.

READ: Dubai: the Guptas' city of shells

Early in March 2018, Indian income tax authorities confiscated documents from several properties belonging to the family, including more than 300 blank cheques in the possession of their brother-in-law, Anil Gupta.

The seized documents show that the Guptas bought more than 120 properties since 2010.

The investigation includes a R200m temple built in honour of their late father in their home town of Saharanpur.

Another 12 individuals and entities linked to the Guptas were also under investigation, including the Bank of India and the Bank of Baroda, allegedly for transferring more than R98m to one of the Gupta brothers.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    gupta family  |  india

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Durban paramedic service accuses metro cops of 'kidnapping', harassing employees

2018-04-05 12:24

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Security guard reunites owner with lost R2 000
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 4 2018-04-04 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 