 

Guptas' nephew awaits outcome of application to have bail conditions relaxed

2018-05-07 19:45

Jan Bornman

Varun Gupta (Mlungisi Louw)

Varun Gupta, the nephew of the controversial Gupta brothers and one of the accused in the Estina dairy project, will know on Friday if his bail conditions have been relaxed.

He had asked the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court to relax the conditions, particularly the one that specified that he should inform the investigating officer six weeks before he undertakes any international travel.

Free State National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said Gupta wanted to have that condition amended.

"The case was postponed today (Monday) until Friday for judgment," Shuping said.

READ: Guptas' Saxonwold compound raided to seize assets related to Vrede dairy farm case

It is understood that Gupta wants to leave the country and attend a religious ceremony.

Gupta was arrested along with Estina director Kamal Vasram, former directors at the Guptas' holding company Oakbay - Ronica Ragavan, Nazeem Howa and Ashu Chawla - and Free State officials Peter Thabethe, Sylvia Dlamini and Takisi Masiteng in February for their roles in the Estina dairy project.

They were all facing charges of fraud, theft, conspiracy to commit fraud and theft, contravening the Public Finance Management Act, contravening the Companies Act and contravening sections of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

estina dairy farm  |  guptas

