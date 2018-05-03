 

Guptas to apply for leave to appeal aircraft ruling

2018-05-03 05:49

Mxolisi Mngadi

The Gupta family’s Bombardier Global Express 6000. (Adrian Munro, Netwerk24)

The Gupta family’s Bombardier Global Express 6000. (Adrian Munro, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Members of the Gupta family are on Thursday expected to apply for leave to appeal a ruling handed down in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg which ordered them to return a luxury aircraft that they were leasing.

The interim order was handed down by Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane on March 19.

The Guptas lodged the application on March 23, a few days after the ruling.

Kathree-Setiloane's order gave the Guptas 15 days to ensure that the aircraft, a luxury Bombardier Global 6000 business jet, is returned and held in a hangar at the Lanseria International Airport.

The company that owns the aircraft, Stoneriver, and Export Developments Canada (EDC), which financed the aircraft, had filed an urgent application to have Gupta-owned business Westdawn Investments Pty Ltd return the aircraft.

Oakbay Investments, another Gupta-owned entity, was the corporate guarantor for the aircraft, while Atul Gupta and his wife, Chetali Gupta, were the personal guarantors.

Matter still to be finalised

Stoneriver stated in the application that between October and December 2017, there had been a number of breaches of the lease agreement, and the company had terminated the agreement with Westdawn on December 13.

Stoneriver then instructed Westdawn to return the aircraft.

Westdawn refused, and challenged the notice to cancel the lease in the UK courts, leading Stoneriver and EDC to approach the South African courts to grant an interim order to have the plane grounded and stored until the matter was finalised in the English courts.

Kathree-Setiloane ordered that, pending the final determination of the case before the High Court of Justice (England and Wales), Westdawn had 15 days to return the aircraft, together with all equipment and additions, to Stoneriver and EDC, at Lanseria airport.

She said neither Westdawn, Oakbay nor the Guptas were allowed to use the aircraft, except for the purposes of returning it, and that Stoneriver and EDC were to keep the aircraft and maintain it, until the outcome of the overseas case.

Kathree-Setiloane also ordered that should they fail to comply, the South African Civil Aviation Authority would be instructed to cancel the aircraft's registration with immediate effect, for the duration of the interim order.

Read more on:    oakbay  |  gupta family  |  johannesburg  |  uk  |  courts  |  crime  |  corruption

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

4 vehicles torched, business looted in PE protest

46 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'I tried to be a positive influence' - convicted murderer Sandile Mantsoe
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 2 2018-05-02 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 