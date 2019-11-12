 

Guy Fawkes attack: Joyful moment as boy, 13, speaks after coming out of coma in hospital

2019-11-12 18:21

Jenna Etheridge

The boy recovering in hospital. (Supplied by Quinton Abrahams)

The soccer coach of a 13-year-old boy who was hit with a brick on Guy Fawkes Day, shared his relief on Tuesday at him coming out of a coma and saying a few words.

The boy, whose name is known to News24, had been playing in a street in Heinz Park, Cape Town a week ago when a man came out of a yard and threw a brick at him, hitting him in the head, his mother said at the time.

While the boy's mom did not have a chance to speak on Tuesday, Heinz Park Football Club coach Quinton Abrahams shared his delight at seeing his talented player responsive during a recent visit.

Club members have visited the hospital almost every day, sitting around his bed to keep him company.

'A really joyful moment'

The boy was apparently very emotional when he saw all his friends and had to be calmed down after crying.

Abrahams said the boy told him his name and that he played soccer for the club.

"It was really a joyful moment... to hear him speak for the first time," he said.

"He's a real fighter. He was still very confused and drowsy, but he reacted to what was asked and said."

The boy had been on life support and in a coma last week.

"It's not easy, because I have to work and put bread on the table. Through God, I will survive," his mother told News24 previously.

The boy's teammates visit him in hospital

(Supplied by Quinton Abrahams)

