 

Gym masturbator caught in the act in Stellenbosch, banned for life

2019-05-17 17:37

Jenni Evans

(Screengrab from video)

(Screengrab from video)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Stellenbosch gym-goer will have to do his lifts and rope work at home after being banned for life from all Virgin Active outlets for masturbating in full view of other people exercising. 

A fellow gym member filmed the incident which happened on Thursday.

In the clip, the man, dressed in red gym gear is seated on an exercise mat, his gaze fixed on his cellphone. His other hand is down his shorts, tugging movements visible through his red shorts.

A white towel is draped over a part of his body, but he continues as a woman and a man exercise a metre or so away from him. 

The video was captured from one of the exercise machines by another gym-goer at the club's Stellenbosch branch, and has since been shared on WhatsApp and social media.

Banned for life

Virgin Active spokesperson Carla White told News24 he had been banned for life.

"Virgin Active is aware of a video circulating on social media and WhatsApp," she said in a later statement.

"Our clubs are shared spaces and we will absolutely not tolerate depraved behaviour.

"We commenced our investigation as soon as we received the video. We have identified the member in question and have terminated his membership with immediate effect."

It is unclear at this stage if the man's actions will have any criminal consequences.

News24 has blurred his identity because his age has not yet been verified.

In a post of the video, @heleneargy tweets: "I want to see this man's face go viral. This was at the Virgin Active in Stellenbosch @virginactiveSA Absolutely Abysmal behaviour. 

The gym group tweeted: "Hi! We agree and action has been taken."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

NEXT ON NEWS24X

UFS to go ahead with 'Gangster State' book launch, despite alleged security threat

33 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One jackpot winner in tonight's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-16 21:44 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 