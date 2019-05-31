'Gym masturbator': Man set to appear in court on sexual assault charge

The man who was filmed at a Stellenbosch Virgin Active gym by a fellow gym-goer allegedly masturbating has been issued with a notice to appear in court, Western Cape police have said.

He will appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court on June 13 on charges of sexual assault, after a case was opened on May 20, said police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

Rwexana said that, while the notice had been issued, the man, who is 18-years-old, was not in police custody.

News24 will name the individual once he has pleaded to the sexual offence-related charge, as stipulated by the Criminal Procedure Act.

The Stellenbosch gym-goer was banned for life after the video was posted on Twitter earlier this month.

In the clip, a man dressed in red gym gear appears to be masturbating on an exercise mat, while other gym-goers, including a woman, do their fitness routines around him.

After banning the man for life from their establishments, Virgin Active said it would not allow such deplorable behaviour in their shared spaces.

"Our clubs are shared spaces and we will absolutely not tolerate depraved behaviour," Virgin Active spokesperson Carla White told News24 in reaction.

"We commenced our investigation as soon as we received the video. We have identified the member in question and have terminated his membership with immediate effect."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter